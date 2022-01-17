Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,877,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $528.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $585.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $380.64 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.