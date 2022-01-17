Zeepin Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $460,295.13 and $131,101.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.07 or 0.07621557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.09 or 1.00027142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008168 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

