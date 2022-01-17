Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

ZENV opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. Zenvia has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

