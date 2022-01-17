Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,142,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,982.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $55.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

