Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the December 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ZBH opened at $127.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 9,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

