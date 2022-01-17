Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.