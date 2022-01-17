Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ZURVY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

ZURVY opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

