$0.03 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.05). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($16.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($45.70) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 924,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

AHT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 754,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,027. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

