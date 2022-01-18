-$0.04 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,633,780. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

