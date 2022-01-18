$0.09 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKCC. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. 9,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,500. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $312.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,705,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 358,706 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

