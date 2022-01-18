-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Flux Power posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLUX stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87. Flux Power has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $19.41.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

