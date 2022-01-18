$0.24 EPS Expected for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UBS Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. UBS Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $226,543,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after buying an additional 107,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 116,892 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 344,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,820. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

