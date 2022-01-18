$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

FSS traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. 2,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,620. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after buying an additional 42,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

