$0.38 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $93,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. 15,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

