$0.80 EPS Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $64.95 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

