$0.82 EPS Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.91. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $211,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.42. 127,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

