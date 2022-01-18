$0.82 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($5.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 465,480 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280,477 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,480,000 after purchasing an additional 202,056 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

