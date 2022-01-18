$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.16. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

