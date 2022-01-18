$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.