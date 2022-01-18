$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.01. BRP posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33. BRP has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1,090.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

