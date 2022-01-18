10,780 Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

