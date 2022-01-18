11,286 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

