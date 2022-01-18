$12.72 EPS Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce earnings of $12.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $12.36 and the highest is $13.08. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $9.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $57.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.37 to $57.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $44.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $48.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total transaction of $17,223,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $577.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.42. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $320.19 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

