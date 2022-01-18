120,000 Shares in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,065,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MIGI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

