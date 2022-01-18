$123.74 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce $123.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.44 million to $125.10 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $469.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $594.75 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,200. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

