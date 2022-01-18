1,452 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

