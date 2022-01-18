$157.50 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report $157.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.20 million to $164.20 million. Plug Power reported sales of $139.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $495.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $504.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $898.28 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $951.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Plug Power by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. 19,082,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,791,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. Plug Power has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

