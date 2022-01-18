$188.17 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $188.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.10 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $233.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $723.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after purchasing an additional 249,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

