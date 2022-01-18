$21.61 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report $21.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.42 million and the highest is $21.80 million. Joint posted sales of $17.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $80.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

JYNT stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $791.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.16. Joint has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Joint by 206.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Joint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

