$211.78 Million in Sales Expected for Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will report sales of $211.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $212.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $770.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arhaus.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million.
NASDAQ ARHS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 307,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $14.95.
In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 in the last quarter.
Arhaus Company Profile
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
