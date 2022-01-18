23,500 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $873,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

