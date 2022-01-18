$241.14 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to announce $241.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.80 million to $246.47 million. Invacare posted sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $887.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE IVC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 651,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,397. The company has a market cap of $95.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Invacare has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invacare by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

