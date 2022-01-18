$300.43 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report $300.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $308.50 million. Insulet reported sales of $246.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.14 and its 200-day moving average is $285.00. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.53 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

