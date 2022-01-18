3,064 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,064 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 78,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $10,308,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.35.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

