325,216 Shares in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Acquired by Liberty Street Advisors Inc.

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 325,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000. Blend Labs makes up 9.5% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Blend Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,647,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $38,964,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $55,427.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

NYSE:BLND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,260. Blend Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

