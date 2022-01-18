$340.88 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $340.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.10 million and the highest is $347.60 million. UDR reported sales of $301.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock remained flat at $$58.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

