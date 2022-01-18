371,115 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 371,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 167,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 128,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 72,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

