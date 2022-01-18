$41.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post sales of $41.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $44.51 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $166.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $168.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $191.88 million, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $201.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after buying an additional 112,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after buying an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 2,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $847.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

