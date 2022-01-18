4,212 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $380.64 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.91.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

