4,664 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EPAM Systems stock opened at $524.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.68 and a 52-week high of $725.40.
In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
