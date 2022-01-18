4,664 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $524.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.68 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

