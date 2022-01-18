$67.36 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report sales of $67.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $70.30 million. Heska posted sales of $64.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $252.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $255.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $283.55 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

HSKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $6.78 on Tuesday, hitting $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 52,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average of $220.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.25 and a beta of 1.56. Heska has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $275.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heska by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

