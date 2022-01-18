756 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 756 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY stock opened at $196.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.65. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

