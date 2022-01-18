$8.94 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post $8.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.69 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $42.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,976,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,195,314. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

