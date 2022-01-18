$9.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $9.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $39.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.51 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.41 billion to $44.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $194.98. 1,324,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

