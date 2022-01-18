904 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

