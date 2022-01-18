a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.12

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 6614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

