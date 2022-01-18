A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend payment by 39.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. 867,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.