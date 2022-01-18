Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

AADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,336,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AADI traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. 270,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $458.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.78). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

