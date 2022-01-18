ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ABB by 26.8% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 2.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

