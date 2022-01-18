AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $15.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.02 billion and the highest is $15.11 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $56.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.21 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.31 billion to $60.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 134.29%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

